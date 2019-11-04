Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 516,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,579,870. The firm has a market cap of $245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

