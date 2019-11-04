Northcoast Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $12.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $238.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $241.76.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,405 shares of company stock worth $6,585,747. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

