Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.88. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.60. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

