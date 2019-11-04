North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Takes $219,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,286.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,441. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $873.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock worth $4,182,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

