North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. RPM International comprises about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RPM International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $73.13. 597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of RPM International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

