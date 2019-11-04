North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.06 Million Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 185.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after buying an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 110.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after buying an additional 401,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Open Text by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,308,000 after buying an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 96.1% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,027,000 after buying an additional 332,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 326,731 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,161. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

