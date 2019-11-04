Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 118,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.