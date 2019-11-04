Nord/LB Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

Nord/LB set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.55 ($120.41).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €104.80 ($121.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.