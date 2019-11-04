Nord/LB Reaffirms Buy Rating for Safran (EPA:SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.27 ($165.43).

SAF stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €143.50 ($166.86). 729,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($107.40). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

