Norbord (OSB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norbord (TSE: OSB):
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.
- 10/23/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$37.00.
- 10/11/2019 – Norbord had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00.
Shares of Norbord stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.11. 569,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,216. Norbord Inc has a 12-month low of C$26.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
