Norbord (OSB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norbord (TSE: OSB):

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

10/23/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$37.00.

10/11/2019 – Norbord had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of Norbord stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.11. 569,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,216. Norbord Inc has a 12-month low of C$26.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

