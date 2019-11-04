Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 975,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,476 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 381,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,789,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.43. 274,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

