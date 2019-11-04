NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) is One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

One Tusk Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. NMI comprises approximately 10.9% of One Tusk Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Tusk Investment Partners LP owned 0.50% of NMI worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NMI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NMI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,041. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $29.48. 4,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.25. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

