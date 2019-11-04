Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Nlight in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nlight by 43.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. 190,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,168. The company has a market cap of $503.51 million, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 2.12. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. Nlight’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nlight will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

