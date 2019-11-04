Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.33

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.33 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 123677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Get Nice alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Nice by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nice by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.