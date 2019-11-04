NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $235.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $239.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

