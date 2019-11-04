NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.59), approximately 70,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.25. The firm has a market cap of $707.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.