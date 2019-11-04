NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.79.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 221,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 63.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

