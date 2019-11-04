NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.79.
NYSE:NXRT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 221,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
