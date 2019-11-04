Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $135,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $29,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,412.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,912. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.