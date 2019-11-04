New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after acquiring an additional 206,450 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlarmCom Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

