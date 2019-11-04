New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,959,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,521,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 149,798 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORT. ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.35. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

