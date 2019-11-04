New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Regis worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Regis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regis by 590.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regis by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko bought 6,500 shares of Regis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGS. ValuEngine downgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE RGS opened at $20.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

