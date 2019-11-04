New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Aegion worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 32.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Aegion stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

