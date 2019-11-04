New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Agilysys worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,611.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,195.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $595.96 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

