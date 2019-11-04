NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) versus Urban Edge Properties (OTCMKTS:UE) Financial Analysis

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 28.69% 11.11% 3.95%

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR $9.79 billion 1.53 $2.42 billion N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 6.30 $105.15 million $1.31 16.44

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties.

Dividends

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. The company also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, it is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, and toll roads; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and wireless telecommunication network services; undertakes façade and foundation works; and sells LED lighting products and systems. As of June 30, 2018, it operated and managed a total of 35 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in Mainland China; and had a total of 15 hotels providing approximately 6,000 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

