New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,288 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after buying an additional 1,624,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $10,788,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 989,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after buying an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

