New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEWR opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 6,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $367,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $632,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,848 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

