NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.50 Million

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post sales of $248.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $246.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $892.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $904.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $924.45 million, with estimates ranging from $916.90 million to $932.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.67 on Monday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

