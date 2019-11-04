Nesco (NSCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NSCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 62,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,256. Nesco has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75.

Get Nesco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSCO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nesco in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nesco in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.