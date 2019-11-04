Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NP opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.26. Neenah has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Byron Jason Racki sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $34,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,604 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

