Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.55. The company had a trading volume of 856,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 162.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,255,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total value of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,509,050.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 79.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

