NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.21

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

