National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NWLI stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.90. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $247.24 and a 52-week high of $316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.88.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.69 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $2,207,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 166.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

