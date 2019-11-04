National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.38.
Shares of SU opened at C$40.63 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$35.53 and a 1-year high of C$46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
