National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.38.

Shares of SU opened at C$40.63 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$35.53 and a 1-year high of C$46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total value of C$4,093,569.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 2,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,625,665.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

