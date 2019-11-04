National Bank Financial Analysts Give Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) a $37.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

SNCAF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

