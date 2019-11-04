Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. 12,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,598. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $109,356.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,507 shares of company stock worth $14,625,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.