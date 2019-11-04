Narwhal Capital Management Sells 10,292 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 818,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 151,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

