Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

