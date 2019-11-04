NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading Down 2.1%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NanoVibronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.49.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 766.68% and a negative net margin of 1,406.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.