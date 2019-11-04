Namecoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bitsane, Bleutrade and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,459.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.81 or 0.03083352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00521992 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018105 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, YoBit, Bittylicious, C-Patex, WEX, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Livecoin, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

