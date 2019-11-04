Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price target on Myovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 2,146.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 382,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $489.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

