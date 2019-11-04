Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $150,075.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $15.91 on Monday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.