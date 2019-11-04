Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,660 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Diodes were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350,907 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,664,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,389 shares of company stock worth $310,808. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

