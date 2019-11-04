Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,040 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

DIN opened at $75.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

