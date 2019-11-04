Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

