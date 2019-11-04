Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

In related news, Director Deann L. Brunts acquired 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

