Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 7,810 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on NY MTG TR INC/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 116.34 and a quick ratio of 116.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

