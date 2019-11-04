Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 320 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS opened at $31.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

