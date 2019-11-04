MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTUAY. ValuEngine cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $133.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $137.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

