MSA Safety Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

MSA stock opened at $121.77 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $351.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.83.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $678,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.