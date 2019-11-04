Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

NYSE:MSI opened at $167.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $8,316,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total value of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 375,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,955,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

